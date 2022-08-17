Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: Cliffhanger ahead?

The Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale is set to arrive on Hulu next week and with that in mind, why not discuss cliffhangers?

If there is one show out there that feels pretty much poised to do something in this vein, it is probably this one. Just remember how much Only Murders in the Building has from the start intended to deliver some big jaw-droppers and keep you guessing. This show was also renewed earlier enough for a season 3 that it feels like something enormous is coming.

Have you had a chance to see our most-recent Only Murders in the Building video? If not, go ahead and watch that below! Once you are done, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates you do not want to miss.

The big question is, of course, what that something could be, and who the most-likely person is at the moment to die.

Can we take a crack at it here? If we had to render some sort of guess, the person who makes the most sense at the moment is Teddy Dimas and for a handful of different reasons. For starters, the Deli King has a TON of enemies. Also, it would be an easy murder to pin on Oliver thanks to the bad blood that seemed to exist for the two — at least until they talked things out. Killing someone else in the building IS going to prove to be a challenge, mostly because the show runs the risk of getting a little too obnoxious with their own premise.

Yet, if there’s a murder outside of the building, then what jurisdiction do the trio have on it? A big part of this show has been watching Charles, Mabel, and Oliver comb through the Arconia to better understand both it and also the people who live there.

Related – Did Poppy kill Bunny? We examine…

What do you think is coming on the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale?

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end? Let us know your thoughts and theories on the subject below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for even more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







