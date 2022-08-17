The White Lotus season 2: Show EP talks Sicily setting

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to The White Lotus season 2, but much of it starts with the setting.

After spending the first season out in Hawaii, be prepared to see the Mike White created series go somewhere entirely new in season 2: Sicily. There are so many things to be excited about here! Of course, there are also a fair share of challenges. You have to adjust almost everything to where you are, and also subvert expectations. It

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer David Bernad had to say:

What I’m really proud of in season two is it’s a completely different idea. Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on — the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii. When you watch season two, there’s going to be no feeling of, “Oh, this is a retread.” It feels like its own moral tale, and has its own vibe. But it also feels in the same DNA. Cristobal [Tapia de Veer], the composer, is back, and it’ll feel connected spiritually, but it is its own complete idea. This is Mike’s brilliance: When you watch the first episode, you will have no idea where the show is going. I think it’ll have that same addictive quality. You’re going to want to find out where these characters are going, but you’ll never be able to predict. And Jennifer Coolidge, obviously, she’s the f—ing greatest. She has a lot of amazing things to do in season two.

Ultimately, this level of unpredictability could be what makes this upcoming season so exciting — Coolidge is returning but otherwise, there are a ton of other newcomers all across the board. We know it’s going to be hard to surpass what White and company did in season 1, but even coming close will be a cause of great excitement.

Be prepare to see The White Lotus season 2 at some point in October.

