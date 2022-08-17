Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The right moves for Amazon

It has been such a long time since we’ve heard much of anything when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3; what’s the right and wrong way to discuss it?

The first thing that we really should say at this point is pretty darn clear: Amazon just needs to announce something on the show’s return. Really, anything! It feels like such a missed opportunity the past few months to not at least present some sort of a timeline, especially when John Krasinski was in the headlines because of Doctor Strange. They need to rectify that in some way if they can.

Now that we’ve said that, we also should go ahead and look into what the right move for the streaming service really is: Premiering it in late October or early November. They have officially announced now that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to be airing until the middle of October, and we’re not sure they would overlap two top-tier hits like this. Following the fantasy epic with Jack Ryan does very much seem to be the right move for all parties involved.

From there, they just have to figure out how to release the episodes and personally, we hope that they do opt for something similar to what is happening with The Rings of Power. Why not do a two-episode premiere and then go every single week after that? It feels like this is a way to keep the show in the conversation and also make sure that it sticks around until close to the end of the year.

As for what Amazon decides … yea. This is why we absolutely need some sort of announcement soon.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon?

How do you think the streaming service should go about releasing the episodes? Let us know in the comments! After doing that, come back also for even more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

