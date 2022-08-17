America’s Got Talent: The Pack Drumline kick off live show #2

Tonight, America’s Got Talent brought us the next live performance show, and we of course wondered who was going to shine the brightest. This was a legitimately great lineup and only two of them were guaranteed to be moving forward. The Pack Drumline got the opportunity to open the show; so what did they choose to do?

Typically, AGT does choose to kick off their shows with something high-energy and stuffed full of fun. This group definitely qualifies for that. They come from Chicago and they put their absolute all into this. You can tell how much they wanted to shine with and how much they had riding on it.

There’s nothing like a great drumline; it is so much more than knowing how to properly hit a snare drum. There is dancing, choreography, musicianship, and personality. This group has ALL of that and then some. They stepped it up from the audition by adding more dance moves, and even a few stints on here — including the person playing the cymbals on someone else’s shoulders.

We don’t know how this group could have done anything more to kick off this show — they brought it all! Unfortunately, they also had the burden of kicking off the show. It’s really hard to get votes when people forget about you over the course of a single show … but we don’t think people are going to forget. This was as good of an opening number as anything we’ve ever seen from a live show on this stage; they may be, pound for pound, the best drumline to ever be on AGT.

Now comes the hard part: The fact that we are going to be waiting until tomorrow to find out who goes home and who stays. Why are they tormenting us like that? Prepare for a REALLY long wait getting from point A to point B.

