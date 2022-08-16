Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Kevin McKidd on Ellen Pompeo status

What is going to happen with Ellen Pompeo moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19? This is absolutely one of the big questions out there, and there are certainly a handful of different wrinkles to it at present.

Here is what we know for certain: The longtime series star is not leaving the show per se, as she will be doing eight episodes of the upcoming season. She will retain her status as the narrator and executive producer so in that sense, she’s not going anywhere. Yet, it is going to be strange having to adapt to a show that does not have her in it anywhere near as much. She’s been such a key focal point and we imagine that even when she is not on-screen, she is still going to be referenced in some way.

What is nice to see is that even with her scaled-down presence, a lot of Ellen’s co-stars have been quick to support her. Take Dr. Owen Hunt himself in Kevin McKidd. Speaking in a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, he made it clear that he understood fully why she wanted more time to work on other things, including an upcoming project over at Hulu:

Ellen has been the captain of this ship all these years, and she’s about to start producing, so she needed to make room in her schedule for that … The fact that she’s not leaving the show and is just gonna scale it back a bit—what I think is beautiful about it is that it shows her love for the show still.

There are two things we are the most curious about here — how Meredith is going to walk away from the hospital and after that, how a lot of her episodes are going to be structured. The easy guess is that we get a batch of her in the early going, and then maybe some more closer to the end. With her filming schedule being what it is, we have a hard time imagining her just popping in throughout.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

Do you have any hope of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 going with less Ellen Pompeo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for even more insight all about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







