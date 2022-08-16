Blue Bloods season 13 photo: Jamie Reagan’s endorsement!

For those who are not currently aware, Blue Bloods season 13 is currently in production and to make the hiatus a little bit easier, Bridget Moynahan has come up with a fun way to keep us entertained!

Over the course of the past couple of weeks, we have seen the actress use some of her co-stars to support her character’s campaign for District Attorney. It’s a fun little way to share some behind-the-scenes snaps during production and beyond just that, it’s a tease for what is a really exciting storyline. The latest one, featuring Bridget alongside Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), can be seen at the bottom of this article.

So what makes this photo stand out so much to us? It’s a reminder that this could be one of the biggest stories that Blue Bloods has given us on a single character in a good while. It may be the most multi-episode arc since Jamie and Eddie’s engagement and wedding planning. This is not a show that tends to do a lot of longer stories, so whenever we get one it is fairly exciting. We don’t know how the show shies away from this in at least the first few installments of the season, given that you have to show Erin out campaigning and/or fielding questions about her qualifications. It feels like like her biggest issue is going to be confronting the idea that she is just a product of nepotism; we know that this is not the case, but everyone else may not realize it.

The photo of Estes is an especially nice touch here given that the actor is not a frequent user of social media, so you don’t get a lot from him during production.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

