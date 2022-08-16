The Amazing Race Canada 8: Did Catherine & Craig return?

Going into tonight’s The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 6, we had questions aplenty about what was going to happen. It was really all thanks to the previews. They made it seem as though Catherine & Craig, Court & Ali, and Dennis & Durrell would all be returning to the race in some capacity. They were all wearing their backpacks, and certainly looked like people ready to go out on the race again.

So why would they all be coming back? The simplest of answers we can give here is to make up for how they exited in the first place. If you think back to a few episodes ago, the global health crisis forced all of these teams to withdraw and in their place, we saw previously eliminated teams return. This could be a way of giving these teams all another chance since they left due to no fault of their own.

The hilarious thing about this is that if all of these teams come back, it’d mean effectively that we’d have only technically seen one elimination this entire season in Jully & Kathy, who were sent out on two different occasions. Everyone else could still be in the running. More than likely, this means that we’d probably have at least one double-elimination week the rest of the season unless there are four teams racing in the finale. It could also mean that there are no more non-eliminations the rest of the way.

We’ll have some more insight as to what exactly is going on when this episode airs, but this is where we are expecting things to land based at least on what we’ve seen so far.

Here’s what happened

Technically, only TWO teams were brought back: There was a competition to find a clue on a golf course, and Catherine & Craig / Court & Ali found it. Dennis & Durrell did not, so they didn’t get a chance to re-enter the game.

