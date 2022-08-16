American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5: ‘Blood Mary’ spoilers

Leading into American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5 on FX later this week, there is a lot to be excited for! “Bloody Mary” has the potential to be a great episode, mostly because so much of it will be spent diving into some familiar urban legends.

For those unaware, there have been different permutations of the Bloody Mary character over the years, but the general idea is that you can summon her spirit in order to see the future or fulfill a wish. Often, this can lead to some dangerous consequences after the fact.

Now, let’s get to some of the specifics about this episode. Check out the synopsis below:

A group of teenage girls are horrified to learn that every wish has a price. Written by Angela L. Harvey; directed by SJ Main Muñoz.

If there is one concern we’ve got about this episode, it is that we’ve seen a TON of episodes in this world where young people are in danger — think what we saw with “Drive” not that long ago or even “The Naughty List” in season 1. Punishing teenagers and/or young adults seems to be one of this franchise’s favorite things to do.

One thing that is exciting is that this is Angela L. Harvey’s first foray into this universe as a writer. Much like with Our Lady J last week, we’re glad to see new, different voices. A lot of the times, that leads to better overall stories at the end of the day.

