Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle stays messy (day 42)

What’s going on in the Big Brother 24 house this afternoon? It’s funny that once again, we’re not getting any talk about the vote on Thursday. Indy is going and the show may have almost zero content when it comes to that.

However, there is at least some messy stuff going on elsewhere thanks to Kyle, who is easily one of the messiest players we’ve had in quite some time. Despite getting super-close to Alyssa, he also routinely throws her under the bus game-wise. After coming out of the diary room this afternoon (maybe he had some epiphany there), he had a discussion with Joseph and Taylor (who are still stuck together thanks to the Veto punishment) where he reiterated that he doesn’t trust her game-wise. He also indicated that Michael and Brittany were both fine with Alyssa not going on the block, which contradicts the whole notion that he was totally rogue and on an island.

So what is Kyle doing? You can read it as him trying to show more loyalty to the Pound than to Alyssa or the outlying members of the Leftovers, but we think that it’s more about him trying to play both sides. He likely thinks that if he can keep Taylor and Joseph focused on Michael & Brittany, he can skate by for a little while longer. He’s also aware that typically, the stronger showmance partner physically is the one that leaves the game and he doesn’t want it to be him. Hence, him throwing Alyssa under the bus.

It’s actually a pretty classic philosophy that you show no loyalty to almost anyone other than yourself, but we’re not too sure it works for Kyle long-term. Someone is going to take a shot at him or Alyssa really soon, especially with the split house twist coming.

