Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Zendaya’s future goals

Just in case you needed a reminder that a Euphoria season 3 premiere date is a good ways off, just look at what the cast is doing! Both Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are working on huge big-budget movies right now, and a number of some other cast members have additional roles elsewhere. This is largely a testament to the quality of performers on this show, but it does also serve as a reminder that making new episodes here can be a slow process.

For all of the reasons we mentioned, it feels most likely that season 3 is premiering in early 2024 and at least for now, we’re happy to share more about what Zendaya wants to see.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is more of what the actress (who also doubles as executive producer) had to say about

I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.

Of course, we do want to see these characters trying to establish more of their endgame. There’s always a chance that season 3 is the final season, especially since you can’t have these actors playing high-schoolers forever. Once they DO graduate, it becomes harder to have the story since you can’t expect them all in the same place. We say to swing for the fences in season 3, build up potential endings, and then see if there is anything more in the tank.

