House of the Dragon spoilers: How many dragons are there?

The House of the Dragon premiere is coming to HBO this Sunday and for now, let’s talk about the dragons themselves. How many are we going to get, exactly? Let’s just say to expect a number of them, and also ones that are visually and stylistically different.

Here’s the crazy thing about the show: You’re going to see 17 different dragons! We suppose that there needed to be a lot for the power of House Targeryan to be clear, and you will see that play out across the series.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming House of the Dragon videos? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away! There are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Ryan Condal notes that each one will look different from the rest, given that “otherwise, you won’t be able to differentiate between them. So not only are they bright and colorful the way George [R.R. Martin] described them in the book, he actually gives a lot of detail about what each dragon looks like, the color of their horns and crest, the color of their scales. And then they have different silhouettes.”

Of course, we’re sure that there will be a few different personality markers here, as well. We can’t imagine that Condal and the rest of the producers think that the average viewer is going to remember every name of these dragons; heck, a lot of people barely did with the three on Game of Thrones! The thing that matters the most here is making it clear why they matter, and also why certain dragons could either pose an added advantage or threat versus everyone else. That’s the real stuff to put the focus on for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see from the dragons themselves moving into House of the Dragon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







