Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 schedule revealed

Leading up to the big premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon has finally offered some clarity on one big question: How the episodes are going to be rolled out.

For a good while now, there has been legitimate confusion as to whether we were getting all of these installments at once, or if we were looking at one per week or something in that vein. Well, we finally have some more clarity and have plenty of reasons to be thankful for it.

If you want to ensure you don’t miss any Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power video updates, go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will have reviews starting with the premiere.

So where do we start things off here? Well, the show is going to launch on September 1 in America (or September 2 in some territories) at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 p.m. Pacific) time with the first two episodes. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, Fridays at 12:00 a.m. Eastern / Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. Pacific. There are eight episodes, and the schedule indicates that the finale will eventually stream on October 14. Since the series is already renewed for a season 2, you don’t have to worry about the future here.

In general, Amazon has sky-high hopes for this show, which is based mostly on appendices and supplemental material from J.R.R. Tolkien. It is a prequel to both The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings in a sense, as it is set many years before and gives you a better sense of some of the other rings that were crafted alongside the One to Rule Them All. Some familiar faces, including Elrond and Galadriel, will be important to the story. This is one of the most expensive series ever made, so you have to hope for Amazon’s sake this is a huge success.

Related – Get some more news all about Lord of the Rings right now

What do you most want to see on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for even more updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







