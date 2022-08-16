Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10: Becky’s role

When Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10 arrives on Hulu next week, it is going to be hard to accept where we are: The end of the road, at least for the time being. This finale has a lot of loose ends to tie up, including some that bring us all the way back to the pilot.

Who would have thought that Cinda Canning’s All is Not OK in Oklahoma would be so important to this show, and to the larger mystery of who killed Bunny? We know that the presumed-dead Becky is actually Bunny, just as we also realize that Cinda has no issue doing whatever she can to generate publicity for herself. Did she and Detective Kreps fabricate a case being “solved” in order to further her career? That is what it feels like, at least for the time being.

In the finale, we need to understand more how any of this relates to what’s going on in the present. Obviously, it’s clear that the Becky case was somewhat of a setup — but why have Bunny killed? We refuse to believe it’s as simple as Cinda going in and murdering her simply so that she can have another podcast. That feels a little too predictable. Also, why would she care so much about the painting? Rose Cooper was pestered by her in the past about it, long before Bunny was killed. Sure, the original piece was valuable, but it couldn’t have been so valuable that Bunny would have been a need to specifically target her.

At this point, the whodunnit aspect of the show just doesn’t feel as important; instead, it is why it happened.

