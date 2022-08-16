Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The Leftover divide (day 42)

Welcome to day 42 within the Big Brother 24 house! There’s a lot of interesting stuff to get into today, but we begin with a little bit of hilarious irony. Even though Indy and Terrance are on the block and one of them is getting evicted on Thursday, nobody is really talking about that. All of a sudden, this is viewed as a non-starter.

Instead, the bulk of the focus from the past 12-16 hours has been watching a lot of the posturing that is going on within the Leftovers as we try to figure out who is really in the best spot. After Kyle opted to not use the Veto, there is a lot of distrust towards him from the likes of Taylor, Monte, and Joseph. To some extent Turner is there, but more on that a little bit later.

We know that Michael and Brittany had their fair share of conversations with Kyle about the Veto, and to some extent these three are on one side of the alliance. (Kyle hasn’t specified that The Pound exist per se, but he’s hinted at it.) Taylor is there to some extent since she’s got a final three with Michael/Brittany, but she’s also close to Joseph — so close that the two are now tethered together for the next 48 hours thanks to a brand-new punishment.

Joseph and Monte more or less anchor the other side of the alliance, and by and large Turner exists there. However, he also doesn’t seem to have the clearest path to the endgame in its current form. He needs to either anchor himself better with one person of the Pound, or team up fully with Taylor, which would be one of their better moves. The next HoH, especially in the split house week, is going to be hugely essential. We think some could view this as a golden opportunity to go after Kyle; or, a golden opportunity to go after Monte.

