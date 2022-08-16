Your Honor season 2 premiere date coming earlier than expected!

We’ve been excited and hopeful to see Your Honor season 2 for quite some time, and let’s just see that we’re blindsided tonight. Not only did we get a first teaser courtesy of Showtime, but also news that the show is coming this fall!

If you remember, the first season of the show ended with Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael dealing with a great deal of personal tragedy. It clearly has changed him, judging solely by the first look at him with the beard and facial hair. (This does explain further why we’ve seen the actor sporting that look in various publicity appearances.)

So why release a teaser at this time? The answer is simple: Showtime recognized that the series finale of Better Call Saul tonight was the perfect way to promote the show. Cranston reprised his role as Walter White in the episode, and we got another reminder of his absolutely stellar work there. Michael is a very different character, but absolutely still compelling in its own right.

In addition to Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo and Benjamin Flores Jr. are also starring in season 2. We imagine a firmer premiere date at some point over the next month or two. The same goes for some casting news or other details.

How late in the fall could it be coming?

We tend to think late fall, such as November or early December. Filming hasn’t been going on for that long, and Showtime isn’t even specifying a full premiere date as of yet. We really just think that they wanted to get something out there on AMC in order to ensure people had time to catch up on the first season, if they hadn’t already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

What do you think about Your Honor season 2 coming so much earlier than planned?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







