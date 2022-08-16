Doctor Who spoilers: David Tennant talks 60th anniversary reveals

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is going to be one of the biggest TV events on all of BBC One next year, and for a number of different reasons.

Obviously, the biggest sell is a massive celebration of all things related to the show. Beyond just that, though, there are a number of different things. This marks the return of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate to the series, and there could be a number of other big cameos mixed in here as well.

While speaking to fans at Fan Expo Boston recently, Tennant himself told fans that there are going to be some other surprises for the special, and that makes sense. If this event is meant to commemorate more than just one era of Doctor Who, then of course a number of eras should be represented. It wouldn’t also be a shocker if the show did include new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in some shape or form; after all, they do need to figure out a way to introduce the future.

Here’s a part of the brilliance behind announcing Tate and Tennant in advance: It lures fans into a false sense of security. If they really believe that this is it, then it spares them from spending that much time thinking about anyone else. There is something exciting about that element of surprise, and some secrets are probably hidden behind a closed set. Remember that shows have a great way of keeping secrets if they really want to do so! There’s a great example of that with Better Call Saul, who moved mountains to ensure nobody found out about Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul — though they ironically announced them in advance anyway.

Remember here that there is one more Doctor Who special set to come on the BBC later this year, and it will serve as the goodbye to Jodie Whittaker. Hopefully, we’ll have more about that soon…

