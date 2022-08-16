Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Did Alyssa and Kyle break up?

Even though there is seemingly a plan for Thursday’s eviction on Big Brother 24, there is absolutely room for mess. Plenty of mess.

What we’re getting at here is that Kyle really should’ve found a way to get Daniel to not use the Veto way back when so Alyssa could’ve left at that point. He’s gotten himself invested in this relationship where it is clearly destroying his game, and also creating some ridiculous drama at the same exact time.

Of course, it makes sense Alyssa would fee a little insecure right now. Kyle keeps saying that he needs to distance himself from her for game reasons, only to keep coming back. He’s not telling her everything about the Leftovers, so she’s just in the dark waiting to see what he’s going to do. Tonight, she was clearly done with a lot of this and the two got into a heated discussion. She questioned his maturity and him being wishy-washy, and he kept stumbling over his words as a result. He kind of said “I love you,” but mostly through a discussion about what he should be saying to her.

While it did actually seem that the two were going to break up / end the showmance for a few minutes, that’s not going to happen. (They ended up kissing at the end of the argument.) The truth is that these two have no escape from each other in the game, and they’re going to keep coming back. The whole relationship just feels awkward to watch at times, but we say that mostly because watching people argue is almost always awkward.

The important to note is that these squabbles do little other than paint a larger target on both of them for spending all this time together. Kyle may not have used his Veto and allowed Alyssa to be voted to jury this week, but it could still happen. (For now, Indy is most likely getting evicted on Thursday.)

Are you done with the Kyle – Alyssa showmance on Big Brother 24?

