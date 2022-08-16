When Calls the Heart season 10 video: A 100th episode celebration

There are so many different reasons to be excited for When Calls the Heart season 10, especially when it comes to a big milestone!

For those of you who have not heard, the Hallmark Channel series is going to be celebrating its all-important 100th episode moving forward, and this is something worth celebrating for a multitude of different reasons. So few shows make it to this point anymore, and that is especially the case for one that is on cable. Think of how many serious get unceremoniously canceled! This is a huge testament to the cast and crew behind the scenes, but also the dedicated Hearties who are there through thick and thin.

While the 100th episode won’t be the first one you see in season 10 when the show premieres, it is absolutely something to be excited about now. After all, series star and executive producer Erin Krakow is! If you look below, you can see courtesy of her Instagram a video of her commemorating this big milestone set to the music of “We’ve Only Just Begun” by The Carpenters. She also makes it clear that she is hoping for 100 more. Just in case you were wondering whether there were any plans for the show to end in the relatively near future, there’s your answer. (We do recognize that Hallmark will still have to keep renewing the show, but it’s a thrill to see that Erin remains very much on board.)

There is no premiere date for When Calls the Heart season 10 but for now, the earliest we expect the show back is March 2023 — there’s still a lot to be hammered out here, so a lot of patience is going to be required.

