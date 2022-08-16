Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2 promo: Abby wants advice

As you prepare yourselves for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, do you want more news about it?

With this in mind, let’s introduce you to the promo below for “Memories are Made of This,” which feels on the surface like it is going to be incredibly fun. In the premiere, Abby made the decision that she was going to move forward with Evan and give a relationship a try. The two have a genuine spark and beyond just that, there is something about him that is different from anyone else she’s known.

Now comes the challenge: Trying to figure out the perfect second date. How do you top the first date? Do you try to top it? This is absolutely one of those things where a wide array of possibilities are popping into the character’s mind but she can’t settle on a single one.

The promo revolves a lot about Meghan Ory’s character trying to get some advice as to how to plan this, and let’s just say that what she receives isn’t altogether helpful.

The important thing for the character to remember here is that in the end, it doesn’t really matter where you take someone on a date. Instead, it is largely about what you do when you get there. The conversation and the connection are going to be what is needed to make a relationship work in the long-term. Since we do think that Chesapeake Shores is out to deliver something that is happy, pleasant, and optimistic, we tend to believe that this will be the priority at the end of the day. We just gotta wait and see how events play out, given that we are still so far from the end of the road right now.

