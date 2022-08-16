Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 10: Series finale spoilers

Next week on Freeform, it is finally here: Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the series finale. This is the episode where everything hits the fan, and we have a finale there will be a LOT of emotional people because of it.

Did you really think that we were going to get anything other than a final battle at the end of this story? A fight for freedom has been at the forefront of things from the very start here, and we can’t be remotely surprised that this is where things are now.

Want to get a few specifics? Obviously the network isn’t giving too much away, but you can still see the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

For those of you who are worried that there isn’t going to be any closure throughout this story, maybe this will make you breathe a little bit easier: Even before the season, there was a clear indication that this could be it. While there could always be a couple of things that the writers could do in a metaphorical season 4, we do think the majority of loose ends are going to be tied up. After everything that these characters have gone through over the years, we definitely think they deserve a certain amount of peace.

Amidst all of the action, we also hope that there is a certain amount of nostalgia within this final episode. Isn’t there something to be said for using the end of your show to also tribute every single thing that came before?

