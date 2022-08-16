Is All Rise new tonight on OWN? Are we about to dive head-first back into the Hall of Justice with Lola Carmichael?

After the shocking events of this past episode, it of course makes all the sense in the world to want more news as soon as possible. Unfortunately, in this instance that is not going to happen. There are no more episodes of All Rise currently on the schedule, though we know that there are still some more coming — the second half of season 3.

Within those upcoming episodes, you’re going to learn about what happens to Mark and some other characters following the violent inside in the court, but then also the fallout from Lola and Dre kissing. what are some of the long-term ramifications going to be? Robin was right there when it happened, and of course we tend to think that this is only going to make matters all the more painful. It is hard to really imagine things playing out any other way here.

The most important bit of advice that we can pass along as we move into the second half of season 3 is rather simple: Convince more of your friends to check out the show! We’d of course love to see All Rise come back for another season, but the onus is going to of course be on everyone who watches, records, and talks about it. Even if OWN wants to bring the show back creatively, there needs to be the numbers to justify it and that is where things can start to get a little complicated.

In the end, just know that All Rise isn’t going to leave you hanging forever — if you love this show, there is so much more to be excited about.

