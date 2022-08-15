NCIS star Gary Cole reflects leading into season 20

When NCIS season 20 premieres on CBS a little bit later this year, it will try to keep the momentum from season 19. This was a transformative year for the show, and that shouldn’t be a shock given that Mark Harmon left and Gary Cole officially came on board. Katrina Law, meanwhile, debuted at the end of season 18 and was still finding her footing, as well.

While of course nobody can replace a character like Gibbs, Cole brought his own energy to Alden Parker. He’s gone through a lot in his life, and he’s also a little bit quirky and has a unique sense of humor. He works with the team in his own unique way and still gets the job done. (Unfortunately, he’s also not in a great place at the end of season 19, and it is going to be up to the rest of the team in order to find them.)

Be sure to watch our NCIS season 19 finale review now! If you look below, you can see all of the big stuff we had to say about this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional insight.

So how does Cole feel about his season 19 experience? In a new featurette from the season 19 DVD, here is some of what the actor had to say per Parade:

“I guess I qualify as the new guy … Although Katrina is almost as new as I am, but we have a good time. I think we found the right balance of being able to be loose and fun and joke around with each other and then get down to it when we have to get down to it. I think you need both, especially with a season as long as ours. You have to release some of the pent-up anxiety or whatever you call it. I think we’ve achieved that. It’s a fun place to come to work. Let’s put it that way.”

It does feel like the cast right now enjoys spending time with one another and in the end, that’s the most important thing. It’s going to be what carries the show through whatever is coming up over the course of another long season.

Related – Get some more discussion on all things NCIS, including Mark Harmon speaking out about his exit

What do you want to see from Gary Cole as Parker moving into NCIS season 20?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







