Mark Harmon talks NCIS season 19 exit, possible return as Gibbs

For the first time since his exit four episodes into NCIS season 19, Mark Harmon is finally speaking out about saying goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Not only that, but he also leaves the door open to a potential return!

In a new video featurette released by Entertainment Tonight that is a part of the season 19 DVD set (which releases next week), Harmon makes it clear that as far as he knew, his character is still somewhere off in Alaska. He also describes what it was like to say goodbye to the role:

“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging … Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that [he] did. I thought it was honest…”

Where things get interesting is listening to Mark talk about the future. He insists that he is not retired, and we know that he remains an executive producer on the show. We do think personally we will see Harmon again as Gibbs before the show ends but at this point, it is about finding the right reason to bring him back. It has to be a big deal!

Harmon has remained mostly quiet on his exit, which is believed to be a personal decision. After being a part of TV’s most-watched show for almost two decades, it’s hard to fault him for wanting more time to pursue some other things.

As for NCIS season 20, it is going to be premiering on CBS come Monday, September 19. Head over here right now to get more insight about it.

Do you still miss Mark Harmon as Gibbs on NCIS?

