The Bachelorette: Why did Logan leave Gabby & Rachel’s season?

Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 6, there was a shocking announcement before the Rose Ceremony: Logan was gone. What happened? Well, let’s just say that this was far from a typical instance of a contestant being eliminated.

Ultimately, Logan’s exit was due to something completely separate from romance at all: A positive test. It’s something that is a reality of what happens in reality TV these days, especially when you are shooting out in the world and not in a bubble, like we saw in past seasons.

Logan’s legacy on this season will probably not have that much to do with how he left, but rather the crazy journey that he went on. He was one of Rachel’s men before effectively jumping over to Gabby, which caused a lot of drama in the process. It’s something that he’ll probably hear WAY more about when he is at the Men Tell All later this season, so prepare for that accordingly.

Of course, we do think that Gabby could have found a way to keep Logan around or brought him back later if she considered him to be her #1 contender but honestly, we think he would have been eliminated in this episode anyway. There just wasn’t all that much of a tangible reason for her to want to bring him back since she had connections with a lot of the other guys.

A big episode for Gabby

Remember that earlier on in this episode, she made the difficult decision to send out Nate, someone considered to be a favorite for most of the show. It was a memorable goodbye, but maybe it sets the tone for a number of other surprises the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates The Bachelorette right away, including more talk about hometown dates

What do you think about how Logan’s exit was handled on The Bachelorette episode 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







