Evil season 4: How far away is the start of filming?

Following yesterday’s bonkers finale, it of course makes sense to be excited for Evil season 4 on Paramount+ already. With that being said, there are of course a lot of questions worth thinking about!

So where do we start here? It makes some sense to have a conversation about filming and where we are at the moment. While we tend to assume season 4 is going to premiere on the aforementioned streaming service next summer, there is still a good bit of work to be done. Speaking on that subject to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michelle King noted that the writers’ room for the next season will open next month — meaning that there’s still a good ways to go until cameras start rolling.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Meanwhile, fellow EP Robert King noted that they are intentionally open-minded about where things are going to go on the show from here:

…We went and did The Good Fight [after season 3], so that’s been on our mind. So it clears the brain a bit, when you have the [Evil] writers come in and say, “Okay, this is what I’m obsessed with.” One of the dangers of a long-running show is pre-plotting too much. If I know what I’m going to do in the seventh season, there’s not enough organic energy of how you get from A to B. There’s not enough surprise. If there’s something political or something in the news, we can say, why don’t we do something that plays on this? So we’re leaving ourselves a little blank slate at this point.

We’re sure that there are going to be no shortage of inventive and/or strange ideas for season 4, especially when you consider where things were left off at the end of season 3. How do you top or even contend with what happened when it comes to Kristen, Leland, and that baby? There’s SO many directions that this narrative can go for the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you want to see explored on Evil season 4 after the recent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







