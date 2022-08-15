Westworld season 5: When could renewal be announced?

After the events of last night’s season 4 finale, it feels like a foregone conclusion in many ways that people would want a Westworld season 5. How could you not? The season 4 finale delivered just about everything that you could want and then some, and that includes setting the stage for a return to the Old West and, to some extent, a reprisal of Dolores … even if it is not the same exact version we saw in the past.

Now, the real question is whether or not we’re going to be able to see Christina’s test in motion — her real chance to stop the cycle and pave a different road to the future. HBO has yet to announce anything in regards to the future, but we know that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have a little more story to tell.

So what is the network waiting for? We are personally of the belief that they would like to see this story through, but there may be some things that are still standing in the way. One of the biggest ones is a simple matter of budget, given that Westworld is not an easy to show to put together. There may be negotiations on that, episode count, or even whether or not season 5 is the final season. We can’t see this show going longer than six, and it’s clear we’re closer to an ending than we are a beginning.

Our thinking is that within the next month, it would be wise for HBO to go ahead and give the show a green light, largely so that they can begin work mapping out the future. Everyone most likely knows that it takes a long time to make this particular show; the longer you delay the renewal announcement, the more difficult it becomes.

Do you think we’re going to get a Westworld season 5 renewal at some point in the reasonably near future?

