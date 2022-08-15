Magnum PI season 5: The Magnum, Higgins relationship journey

As we get ourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 on NBC, it’s certainly clear that things will feel different. In particular, we mean that when it comes to Magnum and Higgins. These two kissed, and both of them know there’s no walking that back. They wouldn’t want to in the first place.

In the past, we’ve discussed how much the two will lean into the relationship right away, as they could have fears that it could jeopardize their partnership. These were concerns even addressed briefly at the end of last season! When the dust settles, though, we do think that they will give a relationship ago, even if they don’t decide on that right away. There’s just SO much material that comes with this and it could be really fun to watch play out.

Now, here is the next question to wonder: If you are the writers for the series, how far do you take said relationship in season 5? Do you get to the point where they get super-serious or thinking about an engagement?

Yes, there is 100% an irony to all of this in that Magnum and Higgins almost got married previously so that she could stay in the country, but it didn’t happen. We do think it’d be fun to see the two get married for real down the road, but it may be unrealistic to say over the next two, ten-episode seasons as ordered by NBC. This feels more likely to be something that is for a later season down the road.

Now could we see the two engaged by the end of season 6, at the very least? Sure, mostly because that gives the writers time to build it up and do some fun stuff along the way. It’s important to remember that while the relationship could be a part of the show, it probably won’t be the sole focus. More than likely, that will be the cases that Magnum and Higgins are tasked with solving week in and week out.

