The Bachelorette episode 7: Gabby and Rachel’s hometown dates

Can you believe The Bachelorette episode 7 is just one week away? It’s really crazy when you stop in and think about it, but we’re almost to the hometown dates already!

It goes without saying that this part of the show is going to be a little different this time, largely because there are still so many men still in the running thanks to the two-lead twist. Gabby and Rachel are still going to do what they can to spend time with the guys and their families and in that sense, everything will be as it was. Of course, we imagine they can be there for each other along the way … and there’s also that potential for drama. In other words, the same thing that we get on this show the vast majority of the time.

Even though this is a very different sort of season with a number of big twists and turns, the hometown dates don’t actually feel all that different. The major difference here is that there are more of them, but some of the same issues. Take, for example, parents questioning whether or not the romance with their sons and one of the leads is real. This is a highly stressful environment and in the end, we’ll just have to see precisely what the future holds as we get closer to overnights and the end of the season.

There are only a few episodes left and in general, we really hope that Gabby and Rachel find happiness. They went through so much even leading to the start of this season, let alone what they’ve gone through dealing with all of the drama this time around. It feels like they’ve dealt with more rejection and unpredictability than any lead in recent memory.

