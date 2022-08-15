Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Avoiding the competition

No matter when Yellowjackets season 2 does tend to premiere over on Showtime, we do tend to think that viewers are going to watch. We’d be willing to wager that the majority of the show’s audience was not even aware of it at the time it first premiered, and has since caught up after the fact!

With that being said, we do still have a feeling that the network is going to do whatever they can in order to avoid the competition, so why not go ahead and talk through some of the ways that they can best do that?

Now, the first thing that is worth noting here is that the series is still set to film until February, so you can go ahead and throw a lot of premiere dates that month out the window. (You wouldn’t want to air it opposite the Super Bowl in the first place.)

So what about beyond that? The next big date that we’d flag is Sunday, March 12, given that this is when the 2023 Oscars are going to be airing. If we are Showtime, we’re either premiering this show on March 5 the week before, or the week after on March 19. Both are in the Emmy eligibility window, so you don’t have to worry about that. We just don’t think it’s wise to air the show at all opposite a big awards show; while the Academy Awards aren’t the monster they once were, there could still be some buzz around them following the Will Smith – Chris Rock incident from earlier this year.

Other than the 12th, we could imagine the show premiering on almost any other Sunday that month. They could also theoretically wait until April, but given the show’s runaway success, we tend to think Showtime will want it back a little bit earlier.

