Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12 promo: Prison break prep

With there only being two episodes left, everything is about to explode on Animal Kingdom season 6 — there isn’t another option.

Just consider for a moment what just happened in episode 11, and what the Cody Boys are seemingly now planning: A prison break involving Andrew. They have some of the plans in order to bust him out (or at least try to), and that’s without noting that Pope himself seems more okay to be released that he was before. The vision of Baz behind bars helped him to better see that.

Have you seen our Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 review yet? If not, we suggest you get to it now — there is so much worth diving into. After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of additional insight you do not want to miss.

In the promo below, you can see the Codys preparing some of the necessary weaponry to achieve their goals at the prison, but also J seemingly warning Penny about some of his family. What in the world is he planning? For a while, we’ve wondered if Finn Cole’s characters could be out to scam them and leave them with nothing or close to it. He’s been more like Smurf than anyone else on the show, and human emotion is not often something he cares to entertain. He can be compelling to watch at times, but we can’t help but root against him at this point. We want at least a few of these characters to make it to the other side!

What we are perhaps most curious about is whether or not this show would kill off a major character before the finale. After all, they’ve never shied away from that before, and we’re still stunned that they did away with Ellen Barkin’s version of Smurf when they did.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight when it comes to Animal Kingdom

Based on the promo, what are you the most excited to see on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead through the end of the series. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







