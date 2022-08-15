Following the events of the season 4 finale, is it fair to say that Tessa Thompson is leaving Westworld for good? It does feel like high time to have this debate.

(Of course, we should know that there are some spoilers from the episode within; continue with that in mind.)

Anytime that we see a character within the world of the HBO show “die,” our inclination is to wonder whether or not it is real. You have to remember here that this a world where characters can be rebuilt or transformed; it is a part of the beauty of it all. If you are an actor in this world, we imagine that there is a certain measure of job security that comes with it all.

Yet, here is the beautiful irony to the finale: We actually think that Thompson could be gone. Hale is dead and as of right now, it feels like she could be dead for good. She could’ve been immortal, but she chose effectively to take herself offline. She was the one in control for so much of this season but, despite her efforts, she failed. Her version of a new world wasn’t that different from the one we initially saw with humans and host. She is over, and it would take an enormous effort at this point to have her be rebuilt.

If this is the final send-off, what a wonderful one it is. Thompson was magnificent transforming herself as this character every single week. At one point, Hale looked unstoppable in her quest; that is what makes this end for her all the more shocking.

Do you think that Tessa Thompson is gone for good following the Westworld season 4 finale?

Or, do you think it is possible that she turns up as a different character? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

