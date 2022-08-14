Westworld season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO? The latest

Following today’s big season 4 finale on HBO, can you expect a Westworld season 5 renewal to happen? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

On paper, it 100% feels easy to say that there is going to be a season 5. By most accounts we are talking here about a marquee show, and the majority of the time these are ones that get a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. While there is a chance that season 5 is the final season, we are fairly optimistic still that it will happen.

So what are the things that are standing in its way? Really, it largely comes down to just one: The cost. This is not a cheap show. Just consider all of the visuals, the effects, and the imagination. There’s a reason why this was so heavily promoted from the get-go back in season 1 — HBO needed to justify the budget. It is a little more challenging now that the audience is smaller. While we would claim that season 4 has shown itself to be a significant bounce-back year for the series, that does not mean that all viewers agree with that assessment.

We imagine that the lack of a renewal as of yet is due mostly to negotiations that are going on behind the scenes, and understandably so — everyone wants to ensure that anything more will be financially feasible, especially under the new Warner Bros. Discovery banner. There may also be talk about shooting schedules and the like, since the cast and crew are fairly busy.

If another season is ordered…

Don’t expect it to be ready next year. Westworld, even before the pandemic, was known to take its time. We’d consider ourselves lucky if a season 5 is ready in early 2024.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Westworld season 5?

Do you feel pretty darn confident that we’re going to get it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

