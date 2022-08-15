Westworld season 4 finale: Did Dolores return? Shocking ending

We knew ahead of time that the Westworld season 4 finale was going to be completely insane. Suffice it to say, mission accomplished.

So where do we even start? Well, it feels like amidst everything we saw on the show, we’re going back to the start — or, a version of the start. We’re moving into another path now, and the question that comes along with this is whether or not not things can truly be different with Christina in control — or with Christina having some understanding of Dolores and the world that came before her. Getting to see Evan Rachel Wood’s old character in some shape or form was exciting! This wasn’t quite the same Delores we saw in the early seasons, but that’s okay.

So what was the purpose of the Dolores return? It was to pass along the simple, but important, message to Christina: “We’re reflections of the people who made us.”

After we saw Hale effectively take herself offline, that meant that Christina had full control like she never had before and with that, that central question becomes one of breaking the cycle. Is this something that could conceivably happen? The whole idea of getting us back to the old west is to play around with these ideas again, but in a more familiar setting.

At the time we are writing this, Westworld is not officially renewed. What is curious is that you could make an argument that this finale functions as an end to the series. Hale sacrifices herself to give Christina a choice, and run “the test” to really see if the world could be any different. Is this answer one we are ever meant to fully know or understand? Or, is the mystery a big part of what makes things interesting? Not knowing is that expression of hope — the idea that things could be different and we wouldn’t just burn the metaphorical world to the ground.

