In the Dark season 4 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Deep End’

Are you curious to learn a bit more about In the Dark season 4 episode 11? There is another episode set for next week titled “The Deep End,” and we tend to think that this one is going to escalate things further with Murphy and Josh.

At this point, it is pretty clear what the latter’s motives are, and also that they are very much determined to do whatever in takes in order to thwart her. That’s a problem for her, but it’s also going to allow everyone else to come together with a pretty unified goal. We’re excited to see how a lot of this plays out!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can see the full In the Dark season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

A TANGLED WEB – Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.

Now, here is where we do hand down the rather-unfortunate news that there are only three episodes left in the series overall. That is not a lot of time in order to make things happen, and we tend to think we’re going to get at least some sort of proper conclusion here. With that in mind, you gotta expect things to move fairly fast. Also, we tend to think that there are at least another few twists that are going to come into play here before things wrap up.

Related – Get some more news on In the Dark and what the future holds right now

What do you most want to see on In the Dark season 4 episode 11?

Where do you think things are going to go leading into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







