Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 11: ‘Follow You Down’

Next week on Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 11, one thing will feel very-much apparent from the get-go: We are closing in on the finale. There are only a few episodes left! There’s a lot of drama we’re expecting to get from start to finish here, and we just hope that there’s simply enough time to build towards some sort of proper ending. That is, after all, not always the easiest thing to do in a show like this.

The next new episode is titled “Follow You Down,” and it seems as though Liz will have to make some huge choices. Want to know a little more? Go ahead and check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – As Liz (Jeanine Mason) begins to see the error of her ways, she is quickly faced with a new threat which forces her to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) finds himself in an intense standoff and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begins to lose hope of ever reuniting with Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The Series also stars Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Heather Hemmens and written by Steve Stringer & Danny Tolli (#411). Original airdate 8/22/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There are, to be specific, only two more episodes left after this one ends, so we imagine that this “new threat” will be a huge component to the final stories. We do think that there’s going to be some sort of happy conclusion for at least a few people at the end of the series, even if it is clear that there will be a few bumps in the road along the way.

What do you think is coming on Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 11?

