Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12, we are without a doubt getting to a critical point in the story. “Exodus” is the penultimate episode of not just this season, but also the series as a whole. Whatever happens here is going to inevitably carry over to the series finale.

As we prepare for this story, at least we know where some pieces are now on the metaphorical chessboard. Pope is starting to realize that he doesn’t need to spend the rest of his life rotting in prison. He was controlled by Smurf for so many years and now, he has a chance to actually live as his own man and find a sense of peace! It won’t be easy, but it is still something that he can try … if he can get out of prison, at least.

We know that the Cody Boys are planning out now what could be their endgame: Get Pope out of prison to ensure his future, and then try to flee to ensure theirs. They recognize that they can’t just stay in Oceanside with the police chasing them after this!

To get a few more details about what you can expect, take a look at the Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

Pope offers information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer.

Odds are, this is a part of the larger plan here … but we have questions as to what exactly this plan is going to be.

Where do you think things are going to go entering Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12?

