COBRA season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the events of the season 2 finale today, is there going to be a COBRA season 3 renewal at PBS? Is this something you can look forward to at all?

We know that there is going to be a lot to get into here, but we should start off with the following: COBRA has been commissioned for another batch of episodes overseas! This means that, more than likely, there is also another season coming to PBS. We could be some time away from it coming out, but for now, we wouldn’t worry all that much about the short-term future here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what can we tell you about the new season? Well, for starters, the title here is COBRA: Rebellion, and yet again there is going to be a pretty significant crisis at the heart of the story. Check out some more apparent details below:

In COBRA: Rebellion, we find Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his government faced with a new crisis – a sinister rebellion from within. In a fraught climate where extreme eco-protests, arms deals and shadowy corporate security firms collide, Sutherland is forced to question everything, including what he is willing to sacrifice to remain in power.

It’s fair to say that this batch of episodes could be rather topical, no? Then again, you can say that about the vast majority of this show. One of the primary goals with COBRA is to routinely present a narrative that keeps everyone guessing, and we’re sure that this is going to be the case here, as well. The stakes will be enormously high, with any wrong move threatening to completely topple the political ecosystem.

When will new episodes air?

For at least us in America, we imagine there’s a good chance it will return at some point in 2023. With that being said, we wouldn’t pin down one particular date, mostly because there is a good chance that all of this could change at some point. A little bit of patience could be required since it will almost surely air later than it does in the UK.

What do you think about COBRA being renewed for a season 3 at PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







