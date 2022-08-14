Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: When will it be?

Are you wondering about a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date this morning? If so, we fully understand given that Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered today on Starz. Why not think about the rest of this universe?

As so many of you probably know already, the Joseph Sikora series IS going to be coming back for more episodes; it is really a matter of when more so than if. Filming has been going on for a good while now in Chicago, and there is a new showrunner steering the ship in Gary Lennon.

Here’s a little bit more of what we can go ahead and say. There is almost a 0% chance that season 2 of Force launches this year. Starz announced nothing at their Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour panel this week, and they are going to premiere Power Book II: Ghost first — and it doesn’t even have a premiere date as of yet. That show will easily be the first one of the two renewed and we’ll go from there when it comes to better projecting the future.

We tend to think personally that the network is going to be angling for late winter or early spring for Force, especially since it’s going to anchor this franchise with Raising Kanan likely not returning for season 3 until the summer. Remember that Power Book V: Influence is no longer happening, so for the time being, these three spin-offs are really the only ones that the streaming service has. (That is still, of course, more than other shows.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2?

When you think it will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

