Grantchester season 8 premiere date hopes on PBS

Following the big finale on PBS today, what is there to say about a Grantchester season 8? Beyond just that, when could it premiere?

There are a few different things to talk through right now, but let’s go ahead and start off with this: There is going to be another season coming! It took a while for us to get there, but just a few days ago we saw the series finally get the green light. The show is coming back on ITV in the UK and, of course, PBS in America. Filming is already underway, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you didn’t know, there are already a handful of details out there about what lies ahead here — just know that there are some potential spoilers within from the season 7 finale:

“Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

“The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

As for when it will premiere, we tend to think it will be present in the UK in the first half of next year; meanwhile, it’s going to turn up in America in the second half of the year. So long as we’re going to keep getting some emotional and captivating mysteries, we’re going to be happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grantchester right now, including on the renewal

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grantchester season 8 and the premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







