Marriage season 1 episode 2 air date: What’s next on BBC One?

Following the events of the big premiere today, are you curious to learn the Marriage season 1 episode 2 air date at BBC One? Or, what about some more details on what lies ahead?

The first thing we gotta do is make it clear that the Sean Bean / Nicola Walker series is not going to be on some long break. It’ll be back tomorrow night! The four-part series is airing across two weeks, with episode 3 airing on August 21 and the finale set for August 22. This show is meant to be an intimate and personal portrait of a relationship, and we will see if it achieves that desired result over time. This does very much feel like a traditional BBC series in that there’s a defined beginning, middle, and end, and the show isn’t going to be around longer than it needs to be.

Below, you can check out the full Marriage season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Ian continues his job search with no success. Meanwhile, Emma is excited to find she has the opportunity to go to a work conference, where she might get contacts for her business idea. She’s nervous of telling Ian, but when Ian meets Emma’s boss and hears about the conference through him, he confronts her. Emma’s father interrupts their anniversary plans. Jessica has an argument with Adam and looks for a way out.

We’ll see exactly where things go, but almost the entirety of this series is going to be based on the performance of Bean and Walker. They’ll have to carry some of the material moving forward the rest of the way. We’re so curious to see just how difficult and/or challenging this material is going to be.

