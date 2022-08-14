Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It goes without saying we’ve missed this show dearly. Many months have passed since the finale, and a number of huge questions remain. Take when it comes to the election for Governor, or what is going to happen with Beth and Jamie now that she is ready and willing to blackmail him.

We suppose, though, that we should start this article off with a conversation about the schedule…

Unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one for the next few months. While we are getting closer to the premiere date of November 13, we aren’t quite there just yet.

For the sake of this piece, we did think it would be interesting to have a larger chat about the network’s schedule plans. It has already been announced that this season is going to be split into two halves of seven episodes, and that this is the largest batch of episodes we’ve seen for the series so far. Provided that we get one episode a week starting with the premiere, that would put the last before a hiatus on Christmas Day. This makes us think that we’re getting a two-episode block in here and we will see the show break on the 18th.

So when could the series come back after that? We do think there will be a sizable break, and the prequel 1932 on Paramount+ could be used to fill in the cracks. The second part of the season could air in the spring, and then that leaves us wondering about a season 6. There’s no clarity on if that is happening or not; the network likely wants it, but it could come down to Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner.

Where do you think the story is going to go on the Yellowstone season 5 premiere?

