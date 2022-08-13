Yellowstone season 5 photo: On the land with Cole Hauser

The premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network on November 13, meaning that we are only three months away! Isn’t that exciting? We know that there’s so much stuff to be excited about moving forward, and thankfully, also a few behind-the-scenes photos here and there.

The latest one, see below, comes courtesy of Rip Wheeler himself in Cole Hauser, and it is all sorts of stunning. It is a reminder of the natural beauty that surrounds the cast and crew at all times in Montana, and also some of what we could see his character doing in the near future.

One of the most compelling stories moving into season 5 will be seeing Rip as a married man though personally, we don’t think it is going to change all that much of the narrative. This is already a guy who knows a lot of who he is, and he has given so much of his life to the Dutton Ranch. We don’t think he will suddenly be able to give more than he already is. He could have more of a seat at the table than before, but we are talking here about a guy who knows who he is. We don’t foresee there being some period where being married causes him to reevaluate everything at the ranch.

Ultimately, to us it’s just going to be compelling seeing Rip go between these two different groups — the Bunkhouse, which he oversees, and also the Dutton family themselves. Hauser does a fantastic job playing him and we’re hoping for so much more for him moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 and Rip?

