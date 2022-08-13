Severance season 2 premiere date: Are there plans for even more?

The more we hear about the plan for Severance season 2, the more excited we get — though we’re also well aware we’ll be waiting a while to see it. Season 2 will not start filming until the fall, and that potentially means we could be waiting until spring or summer to actually have the show back on Apple TV+.

Since that is a really long hiatus, it does feel like this is the right time to talk about a long-term plan. Does season 2 have to be it? Could there be many more seasons in the works? With the way that season 1 ended, there’s absolutely potential for a whole lot more and much of it depends on what the writers decide.

One thing that does give us some hope is the following comment executive producer / director Ben Stiller made on the future to The Hollywood Reporter:

I always hoped it would be, and we designed the first season really with no other choice. To end the first season that way and not come back would have been frustrating for fans of the show. And I think Apple, to their credit, never really questioned it. Everyone was like, “If it works, it needs to work for multiple seasons.”

Does anyone else read that quote and think that Severance is destined to last more than two seasons? We’re sure that Apple will take this a week at a time, but the best thing that could’ve ever happened to this show was all the Emmy love. It feels so much more mainstream now than it ever did when it was on the air, and now we just have to hope for some fantastic viewership when the series does return. No matter what premiere date is decided on here, we’re sure that Apple will put a lot of thought into how to grow it further.

