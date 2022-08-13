Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: What’s the latest it could air?

As of right now, we are very much in a waiting game when it comes to Magnum PI season 5. It’s incredible that NBC saved it, and that will be the thing that carries us through however long this hiatus is.

Oh, and of course so will be various discussions about what the future holds. In the past, we’ve written a little about what we want to see story-wise, plus also when the show could potentially premiere. Now, we want to get into the specific question of just how long this hiatus could be. What’s the latest we anticipate NBC premiering this show?

Our personal hope still remains that the network will bring Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast back in January, given that there will be a lot of promotional juice around that thanks to NFL broadcasts (where promos can air) and also viewers staying home during the colder weather. Yet, there’s no guarantee that happens. The assumption right now is that NBC does want to air the show within the 2022-23 season. With the way that they have already promoted reviving Magnum PI on social media, we can’t envision them waiting until summer to put it on the air.

As of right now, the latest possible start date we foresee is March. This would give them enough time to air ten episodes and still have the finale on TV before the end of May sweeps. If may also air every week with no interruption if it’s airing on Sundays after the NFL season. The show could work there, but of course March is a tougher time-frame than January and NBC historically has struggled with Sunday nights after football. Still, maybe Magnum PI could change it?

Because we know there is already a season 6 coming, that does open the door some to experimentation; we just hope the network chooses a timeslot that makes some sense, and really allows this show to shine as it should.

