Evil season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Demon of the End’

Are you ready for Evil season 3 episode 10 to arrive on Paramount+? We sure hope so, since this is going to be huge. We’re dealing with the aftermath of a big death, and we certainly got questions when it comes to how long Leland could still be out there. Where is David’s head at in particular?

This upcoming finale is going to be huge — the title here is “The Demon of the End” but, ironically, we know that this is not the end of the series. There is at least one more season after this, as that was greenlit a little bit earlier in the year. Odds are, there will be at least some sort of cliffhanger — it may not be as severe as a character’s life on the line, but we’re sure that at least something will be set up to have us excited.

So what are we specifically going to see tomorrow? What can you be excited about? Below, you can see the full finale synopsis:

The team investigates a household terrorized by a demonic infestation and is shocked when they find out the house is next door to Kristen’s. Meanwhile, Kristen is surprised to learn that her frozen egg was never destroyed and purchased anonymously which leads her on a new adventure.

Just when it comes to this story alone, we could be in for something exciting and/or horrifying all at once. Isn’t this the sort of thing you really want to get from this show? We tend to think so. It could be a big mythology episode, but also still personal to Kristen and a few other characters, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 10?

Where do you think things are going to go over the course of the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







