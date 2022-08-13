Westworld season 5: Why wouldn’t HBO renew the show?

With the finale a little more than 24 hours away, it makes some sense to have a larger Westworld season 5 conversation. How in the world can we not? We are discussing here what was an iconic series for HBO, and one that had a tendency to test your imagination in so many ways.

At the moment, nothing has been decided on the future of the series; yet, there is an interesting groundswell of support for it. There are very few premium-cable shows that hit a rough patch and recover quite like this one did. Typically, once a show starts to go off the rails, one of the hardest things to do is recover.

With a stronger creative pushing the story forward and some big creative swings, the stage is set for season 5 to be super-interesting … provided that not every loose end is tied up in the finale. We do think HBO will order one more season, at least, but the question remains as to how many episodes that would be. Given the show’s super-ambitious story and expensive price tag, we wouldn’t be shocked if it ran for only six more episodes. We know that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy can pack a great deal of story in to a fairly short amount of time, and we more than anticipate that being what they are going to do here. Giving closure to these fans should be a top priority, even if the Warner Bros. Discovery deal has meant a lot of sweeping changes across the board.

We hope that HBO will announce something shortly after the finale; if they don’t, be prepared to wait a little while. They don’t have to issue more episodes immediately; so long as the cast can be reassembled, that’s the most important thing.

