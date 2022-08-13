Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere: Meghan Ory talks Abby

As you prepare yourselves for the Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere on Hallmark Channel, one question takes center stage: Who does Abby choose? There are two different suitors in front of her in Jay and Evan who each bring something different to the table. One is a teacher, and the other is a billionaire.

Rest assured, though, that net worth is not a deciding factor in who Meghan Ory’s character wants to be with. Also, know that this isn’t going to be a repeat of When Calls the Heart season 8 where almost the entire season is about the love triangle. Since this is the final season on the network, there is a concentrated effort here to show you the decision, and then also get to the other side of it. Speaking to TV Insider recently, here is what Ory had to say all about it:

“You find out who she called pretty quickly … Finally making the decision is her choice to trust herself, go with her heart and take a leap of faith.”

We’re hoping that the choice really leads to a season of romance and of her also figuring out her future! There is so much to explore here…

Beyond Abby, of course the entire O’Brien family is essential to this story in their own way. We tend to presume that every single person is going to have their own storyline and endgame. Given that this is by and large a fairly positive series, we do tend to think we’ll be moving towards a reasonably happy end for most of the characters we love. For now, let’s just prepare to enjoy the ride and immerse ourselves in the escapism that this show does so well.

