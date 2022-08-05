Chesapeake Shores season 6 teaser: Prepare for emotional end

In just over a week from today, Chesapeake Shores season 6 is going to premiere on Hallmark Channel — we just hope you’re prepared! The O’Brien family has served as a wonderful source of TV escapism for so many years, and the journey is not officially over just yet.

If you look below, you can see the latest teaser for the upcoming season courtesy of Heart & Home, who broadcasts the show in Canada. There are a few assorted tidbits in here of what lies ahead and while Chesapeake Shores is by and large a happy show, we don’t want to pretend that it is completely devoid of drama. That will be a part of the story coming up alongside some hard choices and fascinating character dynamics. The most important thing at this point is that we eventually build towards some happiness, even if that is something that is not explicitly there right away.

The premiere of the show is one that we think will start to resolve some cliffhangers at the end of season 5 — most notably, the Abby O’Brien love triangle that has been set up. While we are well-aware that this can be a super-useful storytelling device, this is really not something that we need to see around for the entirety of the final season. This show is overall better when there are a lot of different things constantly happening, and we’d like to see Abby start to move towards her own happiness as opposed to stuck in indecision for a long span of time.

We’re going to miss Chesapeake Shores greatly, especially since once it is gone, Hallmark isn’t going to have a lot of long-running original series left. Is When Calls the Heart really going to be the one to carry the legacy forward?

One final season with the TV family you’ve grown to love. ❤️ #Chessies join us for the S6 Premiere of #ChesapeakeShores Sunday, August 14 at 8pmET exclusively in Canada on Heart & Home! 🌊👌 @DPaulsonProds pic.twitter.com/cKibQKP0D7 — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) August 2, 2022

