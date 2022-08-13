Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why no news this week?

When you think about it, the folks at Starz had a pretty golden opportunity this week to announce a premiere date for Outlander season 7 and yet, it didn’t happen. The network spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Summer Press Tour, and that is where they insisted that the upcoming prequel is not meant to be replace the flagship show. Both can coexist, but for now, there is still no word on if a season 8 will happen.

So what was the reason for no premiere-date news? Why deprive us of something that we all, clearly, would want? Well, we think there’s one fundamental reason right now: It is far too early to announce.

For those of you who are not aware, production on Outlander season 7 has been going on for a significant stretch of time now. However, it’s still not likely to premiere until at least winter or spring 2023 — and that’s only with its first batch of episodes. While Starz does often reveal premiere date months in advance, it’s typically more in the 2-3 months range. We’ll be fortunate to get something around November when it comes to a season 7 date. For now, their priorities are elsewhere, whether it be promoting other shows or announcing the Blood of My Blood prequel being in development.

Whenever the premiere date is announced, we hope that there will be either a poster or some sort of teaser accompanying it. After all, this is something we’ve seen them do before — why not go ahead and do that again? It’s always nice to have something to look forward to when it comes to specifics, beyond of course something a little bit more abstract.

The one thing to remember as we do prepare for a date is that there are a TON of other programs at the network right now — take multiple Power series, BMF, Hightown, and Heels who do not have premiere dates. The bulk of these shows are either deep into filming or have already finished. Starz has to balance all of them out.

What do you think the Outlander season 7 premiere date is going to be at Starz?

Once you do, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

