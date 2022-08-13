American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Why no theme?

Like so many of you, we are very-much eager to get an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date at FX. Beyond just that, though, we also have another question: What about a theme? Could we have more information on that before too long?

We understand the network being somewhat cagey about a start date, given that the upcoming season is currently in production and things could easily change. However, the other part of this is what feels a little more curious right now. Why not give some more details away here? What are you really hiding? Suffice it to say, this is strange in so many different forms.

Ultimately, we do still have a prediction as to why AHS is hiding away their theme for season 11 alongside their date: They want to make a huge splash all at once. It’s probably the same reason why they haven’t announced a cast as of yet, even though there are already reports out there that Zachary Quinto and others are a part of it. They don’t want to take the spotlight away from American Horror Stories and at the same time, they also want to make sure that they can really get people stoked about the new season really fast once it is announced.

While we know the bulk of TV shows like a long lead-up between the premiere date being announced and it on the air, this franchise isn’t always like that. Once the date is out there FX hits it hard, and we tend to think we will see a really interesting / hopefully scary season when it starts. We’re still looking towards late September / early October when it comes to that.

